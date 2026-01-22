India Is Now a Technology Creator, Not Just a User: VP Radhakrishnan at CMRIT@25

India’s transition from a technology adopter to a technology creator took centre stage as Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan addressed the Silver Jubilee celebrations of CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT), Bengaluru, marking 25 years of technical education and innovation.

Attending the event as Chief Guest, the Vice-President congratulated CMRIT on its milestone journey and described the Silver Jubilee as “a celebration of vision, perseverance and purpose”, rather than merely the passage of time. He praised the institution for staying true to its founding ethos—producing not just skilled engineers, but responsible citizens and ethical leaders.

NAAC A++ and New Innovation Infrastructure

Expressing pride in CMRIT’s NAAC A++ accreditation, the Vice-President highlighted the role of academic quality and faculty strength in building institutional credibility. He formally inaugurated the Institute’s new Incubation Centre and Auditorium, reinforcing the growing emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, and campus-based startup ecosystems.

Drawing from his experience as a former Governor, he noted that vacant faculty positions often undermine institutional rankings, stressing that faculty capacity is central to academic excellence, public trust, and global competitiveness.

Advice to Students: Focus, Patience, and Integrity

Addressing students directly, Shri Radhakrishnan urged them to set clear goals and progress at their own pace, cautioning against unhealthy comparisons.

“Luck may not favour everyone at all times, but hard work and sincerity always deliver results—if not immediately, then eventually,” he said.

He also issued a strong appeal against substance abuse, calling on youth to say “No to Drugs” and to actively discourage addiction among peers.

From Digital India to Deep-Tech Innovation

Highlighting India’s innovation trajectory, the Vice-President said the country is now shaping technology, not merely consuming it. He recalled India’s rapid development of indigenous COVID-19 vaccines following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to scientists—an example of self-reliance, scientific capability, and national resolve.

Referencing national initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India, he commended CMRIT for supporting over 50 startups through its Innovation and Incubation Centre, contributing to a resilient and future-ready entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Education as the Backbone of Viksit Bharat @2047

The Vice-President described educational institutions as the guiding light of the nation’s youth, playing a decisive role in shaping India’s future. He said the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 is not about dominating others, but about ensuring that India remains self-reliant, confident, and technologically strong.

He also underscored the relevance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, calling it a forward-looking framework that promotes multidisciplinary learning, innovation, and global readiness while remaining rooted in Indian values and ethos.

Renewing the Innovation Compact

Calling the Silver Jubilee a moment of reflection as well as celebration, Shri Radhakrishnan urged institutions to innovate responsibly, stay socially relevant, and preserve core values amid rapid technological change. He expressed confidence that CMRIT’s leadership, strong foundation, and youthful energy will enable it to continue contributing meaningfully to India’s innovation economy.

The event was attended by Karnataka Governor Shri Thawarchand Gehlot, Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, President, CMR Jnanadhara Trust and Chancellor, CMR University, Dr. K. C. Ramamurthy, Chairman, CMR Group of Institutions, along with other dignitaries.