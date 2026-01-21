Left Menu

Judicial Drama: Plot to Murder Magistrate's Wife Unfolds in Bihar

In Jharkhand's Godda district, police arrested three men linked to the shooting of a Bihar judicial magistrate's wife. The suspects allege a murder plot orchestrated by the victim's husband, amidst ongoing divorce proceedings. Key evidence led to the arrests, as the victim recuperates in Bhagalpur.

Authorities in Jharkhand's Godda district have apprehended three individuals involved in the shooting of a judicial magistrate's wife from Bihar, according to a senior police official on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old victim, Vandana Kumari, was targeted by assailants while traveling on a bike with her brother. The attack occurred near Gandhigram Chowk on the Mahagama-Godda Main Road, following her court appearance related to an ongoing divorce case.

In a shocking revelation, police claim the suspects admitted that Kumari's estranged husband offered them Rs 2 lakh to execute the killing. The arrests, based on substantial evidence, have led the police to recover weapons and vehicles utilized during the crime. Kumari, who survived the attack, is currently in recovery at a private hospital in Bhagalpur.

