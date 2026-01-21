Judicial Drama: Plot to Murder Magistrate's Wife Unfolds in Bihar

Authorities in Jharkhand's Godda district have apprehended three individuals involved in the shooting of a judicial magistrate's wife from Bihar, according to a senior police official on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old victim, Vandana Kumari, was targeted by assailants while traveling on a bike with her brother. The attack occurred near Gandhigram Chowk on the Mahagama-Godda Main Road, following her court appearance related to an ongoing divorce case.

In a shocking revelation, police claim the suspects admitted that Kumari's estranged husband offered them Rs 2 lakh to execute the killing. The arrests, based on substantial evidence, have led the police to recover weapons and vehicles utilized during the crime. Kumari, who survived the attack, is currently in recovery at a private hospital in Bhagalpur.

