Jammu Development Authority Celebrates Legal Triumph

The Jammu Development Authority has won a longstanding legal battle involving a three-decade-old dispute. As a result, Rs 18.12 crore from bank guarantees was credited to the Authority. This victory reaffirms JDA's dedication to public interest and fiscal management, as noted by Vice-Chancellor Rupesh Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:27 IST
In a landmark achievement, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) announced on Wednesday that it has resolved a legal dispute that has been ongoing for over thirty years. This successful resolution has led to the Jammu & Kashmir Bank releasing bank guarantees with interest, amounting to a notable Rs 18.12 crore, now credited to JDA's account.

This development stands as a significant milestone for the JDA, which has underscored its role in safeguarding substantial public funds while demonstrating a strong commitment to protecting public interest through legal and institutional perseverance, according to an official statement.

JDA Vice-Chancellor Rupesh Kumar expressed gratitude to the dedicated officers and staff who relentlessly pursued the case and acknowledged the guidance from senior officials. He reiterated JDA's commitment to maintaining transparency, accountability, and prudent financial management moving forward.

