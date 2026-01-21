Sanjeev Khirwar Appointed as New MCD Commissioner Amidst Administrative Shuffles

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the appointment of Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, as the new Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. This decision, detailed in an official order, was communicated to the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Ashwani Kumar, who is a 1992-batch IAS officer and the previous commissioner, has been reassigned to Jammu and Kashmir. Khirwar, previously transferred to Ladakh in 2022 after a controversial incident, returns to Delhi with significant responsibilities.

As the new commissioner, Khirwar will immediately focus on preparing the corporation's budget and addressing notable administrative and financial challenges. His role is integral to the functioning of the corporation, overseeing daily operations, implementing policies, and coordinating across various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)