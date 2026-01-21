Minister Calls for Swift Action on Property Demarcation and Security

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh has directed his department to swiftly demarcate all properties and enhance security measures. This move aims to prevent encroachments, as outlined during his recent inspections of several departmental facilities.

During a visit to a proposed school for persons with disabilities in Usmanpur, Singh highlighted the need for improved maintenance, cleanliness, and security arrangements. He emphasized strengthening these aspects to protect the integrity of the facilities.

At another site in Sundar Nagari, Singh inspected offices and instructed officials to coordinate with the Public Works Department to resolve waterlogging and security issues, including the installation of CCTV cameras.

(With inputs from agencies.)