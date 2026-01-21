Left Menu

Minister Calls for Swift Action on Property Demarcation and Security

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh emphasized the urgent need for demarcating properties under his department and enhancing their security to prevent encroachments. This directive follows his inspection of several facilities, where he ordered increased maintenance, cleanliness, and installation of CCTV cameras for better security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:58 IST
Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh has directed his department to swiftly demarcate all properties and enhance security measures. This move aims to prevent encroachments, as outlined during his recent inspections of several departmental facilities.

During a visit to a proposed school for persons with disabilities in Usmanpur, Singh highlighted the need for improved maintenance, cleanliness, and security arrangements. He emphasized strengthening these aspects to protect the integrity of the facilities.

At another site in Sundar Nagari, Singh inspected offices and instructed officials to coordinate with the Public Works Department to resolve waterlogging and security issues, including the installation of CCTV cameras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

