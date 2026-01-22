Argentina's Economy Faces Unexpected November Decline

In an unexpected development, Argentina's economic activity dropped by 0.3% in November compared to the same month last year, as disclosed by the national statistics agency on Wednesday.

This downturn marked the first monthly decline in 2025 for the Latin American country, contrary to the 1.7% increase predicted by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Further emphasizing the slowdown, the November figure fell well below the 3.2% growth recorded in October, raising concerns about the country's economic trajectory.

