Argentina's Economy Faces Unexpected November Decline

In November, Argentina's economic activity dropped by 0.3% compared to the same month in the previous year. This decline marked the first monthly downturn in 2025, as reported by Argentina's national statistics agency, falling short of analysts' expectations who had anticipated a 1.7% gain.

In an unexpected development, Argentina's economic activity dropped by 0.3% in November compared to the same month last year, as disclosed by the national statistics agency on Wednesday.

This downturn marked the first monthly decline in 2025 for the Latin American country, contrary to the 1.7% increase predicted by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Further emphasizing the slowdown, the November figure fell well below the 3.2% growth recorded in October, raising concerns about the country's economic trajectory.

