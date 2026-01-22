Argentina's Economy Faces Unexpected November Decline
In November, Argentina's economic activity dropped by 0.3% compared to the same month in the previous year. This decline marked the first monthly downturn in 2025, as reported by Argentina's national statistics agency, falling short of analysts' expectations who had anticipated a 1.7% gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)