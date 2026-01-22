Reviving an Icon: The Super Bazar Renaissance

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has unveiled plans to revitalize the historic 'Super Bazar' located in Connaught Place. This iconic building, first opened in 1966, was initially established to fight inflation by offering subsidized goods. However, it closed its doors in 2002 following years of decline attributed to mismanagement.

According to an official statement, the redevelopment agenda will be presented in upcoming council meetings. The exact timeline for commencement has yet to be determined, but a decision is expected soon. The six-storey structure, regarded as prime real estate, will undergo a substantial transformation to regain its former prestige.

A landmark since the 1960s, 'Super Bazar' deteriorated over the decades and ceased operations in the early 2000s. With this redevelopment initiative, NDMC aims to restore the building's historical significance and boost its appeal as a premium business location in the heart of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)