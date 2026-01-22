Ceasefire Shattered: 11 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Renewed Attacks

In a tragic turn of events, the Syrian defence ministry reported the loss of 11 of its soldiers due to attacks by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). These incidents have also left more than 25 others injured, creating a significant setback after the recently announced ceasefire.

According to state media, despite the peace efforts, the violent encounters continued as the government released a harrowing list of the names of the fallen soldiers alongside their respective locations of death.

The ceasefire, intended to de-escalate tensions, was supposed to last four days starting Tuesday at 20:00 local time. The breach highlights ongoing challenges in the conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)