Ceasefire Shattered: 11 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Renewed Attacks
Eleven Syrian soldiers were killed, and over 25 wounded in attacks by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This incident occurred after a ceasefire had been declared, showcasing the fragility of the newly agreed upon truce mediated by the state.
In a tragic turn of events, the Syrian defence ministry reported the loss of 11 of its soldiers due to attacks by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). These incidents have also left more than 25 others injured, creating a significant setback after the recently announced ceasefire.
According to state media, despite the peace efforts, the violent encounters continued as the government released a harrowing list of the names of the fallen soldiers alongside their respective locations of death.
The ceasefire, intended to de-escalate tensions, was supposed to last four days starting Tuesday at 20:00 local time. The breach highlights ongoing challenges in the conflict-ridden region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
