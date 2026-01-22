Breakthrough in Ukraine Peace Talks: Final Issue at Hand

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, significant strides were reported by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff regarding peace talks in Ukraine. Witkoff disclosed that negotiations, involving key stakeholders like Russia, Kyiv, and European leaders, have boiled down to resolving one final issue.

Despite persistent efforts, a conclusive agreement has eluded the involved parties. Witkoff noted substantial progress but all parties must find common ground to put an end to the ongoing conflict.

President Trump emphasized the urgency of achieving a deal, labeling any failure to do so by Russia and Ukraine as unwise. NATO Secretary Mark Rutte reaffirmed Trump's commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty during discussions at a session also attended by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

(With inputs from agencies.)