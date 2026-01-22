Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Lake Cargelligo: Fatal Shooting in NSW

Three individuals were killed, and one was wounded in a shooting incident in Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales. Police urged the public to steer clear of the area while the shooter was at large. Emergency services responded to the scene, where casualties included two women and one man.

22-01-2026
Tragedy Strikes Lake Cargelligo: Fatal Shooting in NSW
A deadly shooting in Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales, resulted in the deaths of two women and a man while another man was hospitalized in serious condition, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in the small town, home to approximately 1,500 residents, sparking a rapid response from emergency services following reports of gunfire.

Law enforcement urged locals to stay indoors and away from the area as they embarked on a manhunt for the suspect or suspects, who remain at large.

