Tragedy Strikes Lake Cargelligo: Fatal Shooting in NSW

A deadly shooting in Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales, resulted in the deaths of two women and a man while another man was hospitalized in serious condition, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in the small town, home to approximately 1,500 residents, sparking a rapid response from emergency services following reports of gunfire.

Law enforcement urged locals to stay indoors and away from the area as they embarked on a manhunt for the suspect or suspects, who remain at large.

