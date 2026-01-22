Tragedy Strikes Lake Cargelligo: Fatal Shooting in NSW
Three individuals were killed, and one was wounded in a shooting incident in Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales. Police urged the public to steer clear of the area while the shooter was at large. Emergency services responded to the scene, where casualties included two women and one man.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Australia
A deadly shooting in Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales, resulted in the deaths of two women and a man while another man was hospitalized in serious condition, authorities reported on Thursday.
The incident took place in the small town, home to approximately 1,500 residents, sparking a rapid response from emergency services following reports of gunfire.
Law enforcement urged locals to stay indoors and away from the area as they embarked on a manhunt for the suspect or suspects, who remain at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Policewoman's Untimely Demise Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Death in Police Custody: The Case of Manojkumar Bhatia
Noida Police arrests two more builders in connection with death of software engineer whose vehicle fell into deep pit: Official.
Czech Police Detain Suspected Chinese Intelligence Collaborator
8 Maoists, including rebel carrying Rs 1 crore bounty, killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum: Police.