Tragedy Strikes Lake Cargelligo: Suspected Domestic Violence Shooting

In New South Wales, a tragic attack left three people dead in what is suspected to be a domestic violence incident. The shooter remains at large, prompting a significant police operation in Lake Cargelligo. In response, Australia has passed strict new gun control laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:43 IST
A horrific shooting in Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales, has left three people dead. Police reported that two women and one man were killed, while another man is critically injured following this suspected domestic violence incident. The suspected shooter remains at large, causing authorities to urge residents to remain indoors.

Emergency services responded to reports of the attack in the late afternoon, with the gunman believed to be armed and barricaded within the town. This tragedy comes on the heels of a recent mass shooting at Bondi Beach, which sparked national outrage and legislative action.

In response to the rise in gun-related violence, Australia has enacted new laws for a national gun buyback program and stricter background checks for firearm licenses. New South Wales, known for its higher number of gun owners, has imposed further restrictions, limiting individuals to four guns and mandating gun club membership for license holders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

