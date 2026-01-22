Left Menu

Trump's 'Board of Peace' Initiative Unveiled Amid International Skepticism

President Donald Trump announced his ambitious 'Board of Peace' at the World Economic Forum, aiming to oversee global conflicts, despite skepticism from major allies and controversy over invited members. The board, initially focused on Gaza, could challenge the United Nations' role in international resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:17 IST
In a bold move at the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump unveiled his 'Board of Peace', designed to oversee global conflicts and potentially challenge the United Nations' role. Originally meant to monitor Gaza's ceasefire, the board's scope has expanded, drawing skepticism from key allies.

Trump remains confident in the initiative, despite initial pushback. Egypt has committed to joining, yet several major allies, including the UK and France, have declined over concerns about the board's expansive mandate and the inclusion of controversial leaders like Vladimir Putin.

With over 35 countries reportedly on board, Trump's endeavor faces challenges as it seeks to gain legitimacy and influence, while his focus remains sharp on disarming Hamas and addressing Iran's role in Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

