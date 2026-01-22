Tragedy Strikes: Aspiring Air Force Recruit Killed in Hit-and-Run

Anaya Sharma, an 18-year-old preparing to join the Indian Air Force, tragically lost her life in a hit-and-run incident on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

The accident occurred near Shanti Bagh Hanuman temple when a speeding SUV struck her while she was jogging. Sharma, who had recently passed the written exam, was preparing for the physical tests.

The driver abandoned the SUV after fleeing, and authorities have seized the vehicle. They are actively searching for the driver responsible for the collision.

