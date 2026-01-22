Tragedy Strikes: Aspiring Air Force Recruit Killed in Hit-and-Run
Anaya Sharma, an 18-year-old Air Force aspirant, was fatally struck by a speeding SUV while jogging on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. The incident occurred near the Shanti Bagh Hanuman temple. Despite immediate hospital admission, she was declared dead. Authorities are pursuing the driver, who fled the scene.
Anaya Sharma, an 18-year-old preparing to join the Indian Air Force, tragically lost her life in a hit-and-run incident on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.
The accident occurred near Shanti Bagh Hanuman temple when a speeding SUV struck her while she was jogging. Sharma, who had recently passed the written exam, was preparing for the physical tests.
The driver abandoned the SUV after fleeing, and authorities have seized the vehicle. They are actively searching for the driver responsible for the collision.
