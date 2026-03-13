Left Menu

Stock Market on Edge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

U.S. stock futures were subdued as ongoing conflict in the Middle East exacerbates economic uncertainties, influencing the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Crude prices neared $100 per barrel, while fears about global supply chain disruptions and escalating financial pressures persisted. Markets awaited key economic data releases, impacting investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:43 IST
Stock Market on Edge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures remained muted on Friday as Wall Street's main indexes prepared for a third consecutive week of decline. Rising tensions in the Middle East pose threats to economic stability, potentially affecting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Investors remained vigilant, monitoring developments in private credit markets while anticipating key economic data releases.

Crude prices remained close to $100 a barrel, with Middle Eastern conflicts unresolved despite assurances from the Trump administration. Efforts including record emergency oil releases by the International Energy Agency and U.S. policies to allow the purchase of stranded Russian oil have not alleviated cost surges. John Plassard of Cite Gestion expressed concerns about the broader impact on the global supply chain, emphasizing the threat to the global economy should the situation persist.

Economic insights were expected as markets awaited January's durable goods and personal consumption expenditures reports, among other data. Interest-rate futures signaled hawkish monetary policy, complicating the Federal Reserve's position amid a weakening jobs market. Wall Street indices showed slight declines, while volatility indexes wavered, reflecting continued market apprehension.

