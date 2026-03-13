Stock Market on Edge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures remained muted on Friday as Wall Street's main indexes prepared for a third consecutive week of decline. Rising tensions in the Middle East pose threats to economic stability, potentially affecting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Investors remained vigilant, monitoring developments in private credit markets while anticipating key economic data releases.

Crude prices remained close to $100 a barrel, with Middle Eastern conflicts unresolved despite assurances from the Trump administration. Efforts including record emergency oil releases by the International Energy Agency and U.S. policies to allow the purchase of stranded Russian oil have not alleviated cost surges. John Plassard of Cite Gestion expressed concerns about the broader impact on the global supply chain, emphasizing the threat to the global economy should the situation persist.

Economic insights were expected as markets awaited January's durable goods and personal consumption expenditures reports, among other data. Interest-rate futures signaled hawkish monetary policy, complicating the Federal Reserve's position amid a weakening jobs market. Wall Street indices showed slight declines, while volatility indexes wavered, reflecting continued market apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)