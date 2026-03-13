Russia Proposes International Involvement at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, announced readiness to consider international involvement at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. However, he emphasized that the plant must remain under Russian control. The proposal includes potential international sales of electricity from the facility.
Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, expressed a willingness to involve international players in activities related to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, made it clear that any international cooperation must ensure the plant remains under Russian jurisdiction.
Likhachev's announcement comes amid discussions about potential international sales of electricity from the Zaporizhzhya plant, which aims to boost bilateral collaborations and enhance energy exchange.
While details remain limited, this move signifies Russia's interest in expanding its nuclear energy partnerships globally while retaining core operational control of its assets.
