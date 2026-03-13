Fuel Crunch Threatens Delhi's Beloved Langar Service

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee has urged the petroleum minister for a steady supply of LPG cylinders to keep the langar service running smoothly. This service provides free meals to thousands, but its continuity is threatened by a supply disruption linked to the West Asia conflict.

Smaller gurdwaras, which rely solely on LPG cylinders, have been particularly hard-hit. Despite assurances from the Delhi government of normal LPG and fuel availability, the situation has forced several small eateries and restaurants to temporarily shut down or limit operations.

The DSGMC, a statutory body, manages significant Sikh religious sites in Delhi. It seeks governmental intervention to avert a potential langar service crisis, emphasizing the need for action against unauthorized LPG dealings and hoarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)