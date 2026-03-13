Left Menu

Fuel Crunch Threatens Delhi's Beloved Langar Service

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee has appealed to the petroleum minister to ensure a steady LPG supply, vital for operating langar services. The ongoing war in West Asia has disrupted gas supplies, affecting gurdwaras and eateries across Delhi. The local government assures normalcy in LPG availability.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee has urged the petroleum minister for a steady supply of LPG cylinders to keep the langar service running smoothly. This service provides free meals to thousands, but its continuity is threatened by a supply disruption linked to the West Asia conflict.

Smaller gurdwaras, which rely solely on LPG cylinders, have been particularly hard-hit. Despite assurances from the Delhi government of normal LPG and fuel availability, the situation has forced several small eateries and restaurants to temporarily shut down or limit operations.

The DSGMC, a statutory body, manages significant Sikh religious sites in Delhi. It seeks governmental intervention to avert a potential langar service crisis, emphasizing the need for action against unauthorized LPG dealings and hoarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

