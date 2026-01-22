Left Menu

Latur Police Crack Down on Mobile Snatching Gang

Maharashtra's Latur police have uncovered a gang involved in snatching mobile phones, recovering 17 devices valued at Rs 4.57 lakh. Arrests include Vikas Rathod and Prajapati Sonwane, who allegedly prepared stolen phones for resale. Efforts continue to return phones to their rightful owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:52 IST
Latur Police Crack Down on Mobile Snatching Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Maharashtra's Latur district have dismantled a gang accused of stealing mobile phones from unsuspecting locals. Authorities have successfully recovered 17 devices, cumulatively worth around Rs 4.57 lakh.

The investigation commenced following a complaint by a 40-year-old resident whose phone, valued at Rs 1.12 lakh, was snatched during his morning walk on January 18th. Leveraging CCTV footage and technical expertise, police arrested Vikas Balu Rathod and Prajapati Murlidhar Sonwane, besides detaining a juvenile accomplice.

Police sources revealed that Sonwane owns a mobile phone shop at Samvidhan Chowk in Latur, where he allegedly unblocked and sanitized the stolen phones for resale. The recovery effort is ongoing to ensure other seized devices are returned to their rightful owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

 India
2
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

 India
3
Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

 Global
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026