Performing in the Dark: Ukrainian Veterans Find New Life on Stage

In a remarkable transformation from soldier to actor, Ukrainian veteran Andrii Onopriienko is discovering new avenues for healing following severe war injuries. Having lost his sight in the conflict, Onopriienko has taken to the stage, memorizing lines through listening and performing alongside other injured veterans.

The Veterans' Theatre, based in Kyiv, offers a unique space for Ukrainian soldiers disabled by war to find rehabilitation and society reintegration through avant-garde performances. Despite physical limitations, participants like Onopriienko experience emotional restoration through the creative process.

Guided by director Olha Semoshkina, the veterans tailor performances to individual capabilities, expressing both physical movement and newfound emotional resilience. For these veterans, life post-injury isn't an end but a fresh start, where theatre becomes a medium for growth and connection.

