Court Clash: Magistrate Faces Show Cause Over Bail Breach
A sessions court has issued a show cause notice to a magistrate for failing to release a man on bail, describing the act as 'clear-cut insubordination'. The individual, granted bail under the Negotiable Instruments Act, faced illegal detention due to contradictory judicial orders.
In a significant judicial development, a sessions court has served a show cause notice to a magistrate for not releasing an individual on bail despite superior court orders. The act has been condemned as 'clear-cut insubordination'.
Sessions Judge Mujibodeen Samadsab Shaikh criticized the delay, labeling it 'illegal detention' and ordered immediate release. The details of this directive, dated January 7, surfaced last Thursday.
Ganesh Tribhuvan, involved in a Negotiable Instruments Act case, was granted bail on January 2. However, due to questionable judicial maneuvering, his release was stalled, prompting the sessions court to seek an explanation and consider disciplinary measures against the magistrate.
