Court Clash: Magistrate Faces Show Cause Over Bail Breach

In a significant judicial development, a sessions court has served a show cause notice to a magistrate for not releasing an individual on bail despite superior court orders. The act has been condemned as 'clear-cut insubordination'.

Sessions Judge Mujibodeen Samadsab Shaikh criticized the delay, labeling it 'illegal detention' and ordered immediate release. The details of this directive, dated January 7, surfaced last Thursday.

Ganesh Tribhuvan, involved in a Negotiable Instruments Act case, was granted bail on January 2. However, due to questionable judicial maneuvering, his release was stalled, prompting the sessions court to seek an explanation and consider disciplinary measures against the magistrate.

