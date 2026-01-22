Left Menu

Court Clash: Magistrate Faces Show Cause Over Bail Breach

A sessions court has issued a show cause notice to a magistrate for failing to release a man on bail, describing the act as 'clear-cut insubordination'. The individual, granted bail under the Negotiable Instruments Act, faced illegal detention due to contradictory judicial orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:40 IST
Court Clash: Magistrate Faces Show Cause Over Bail Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, a sessions court has served a show cause notice to a magistrate for not releasing an individual on bail despite superior court orders. The act has been condemned as 'clear-cut insubordination'.

Sessions Judge Mujibodeen Samadsab Shaikh criticized the delay, labeling it 'illegal detention' and ordered immediate release. The details of this directive, dated January 7, surfaced last Thursday.

Ganesh Tribhuvan, involved in a Negotiable Instruments Act case, was granted bail on January 2. However, due to questionable judicial maneuvering, his release was stalled, prompting the sessions court to seek an explanation and consider disciplinary measures against the magistrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

 India
2
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

 India
3
Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

 Global
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026