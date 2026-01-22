Left Menu

Diehl Defence Gears Up to Boost Missile Production Amid Rising Demand

Diehl Defence is set to expand production of its IRIS-T SLM and SLS air-defence systems, raising output to up to 16 units annually by 2025. This move follows heightened demand as Ukraine relies on these systems to defend against Russian attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:32 IST
Diehl Defence Gears Up to Boost Missile Production Amid Rising Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German defence manufacturer Diehl Defence announced plans to significantly increase the production of missile firing units for its IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air-defense systems, with a target of producing up to 16 units annually within two years.

These systems, highly regarded for their effectiveness, have been actively used by Ukraine to defend critical infrastructure from Russian offensives. The company's CEO, Helmut Rauch, emphasized their capacity to produce up to 10 units in the current year, revealing future production enhancements in response to growing demand.

Following a tenfold increase in the output of IRIS-T SLM missiles, the move aligns with Europe's broader efforts to rebuild air-defence capabilities under the European Sky Shield Initiative. This expansion strategy comes as countries seek to bolster defences amid increased geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey Program

YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey P...

 India
2
Rugby's Greatest Rivalry: Springboks vs. All Blacks to Conclude in Baltimore

Rugby's Greatest Rivalry: Springboks vs. All Blacks to Conclude in Baltimore

 Global
3
Hate Speech Allegations Loom Over RSS Leader

Hate Speech Allegations Loom Over RSS Leader

 India
4
Maharashtra's Rs 30 Lakh Crore Investment Boom: A New Era of Growth

Maharashtra's Rs 30 Lakh Crore Investment Boom: A New Era of Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026