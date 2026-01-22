Diehl Defence Gears Up to Boost Missile Production Amid Rising Demand

German defence manufacturer Diehl Defence announced plans to significantly increase the production of missile firing units for its IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air-defense systems, with a target of producing up to 16 units annually within two years.

These systems, highly regarded for their effectiveness, have been actively used by Ukraine to defend critical infrastructure from Russian offensives. The company's CEO, Helmut Rauch, emphasized their capacity to produce up to 10 units in the current year, revealing future production enhancements in response to growing demand.

Following a tenfold increase in the output of IRIS-T SLM missiles, the move aligns with Europe's broader efforts to rebuild air-defence capabilities under the European Sky Shield Initiative. This expansion strategy comes as countries seek to bolster defences amid increased geopolitical tensions.

