Trust: The New Currency in AI Adoption

At the Responsible Intelligence Confluence, Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar asserted that trust is key for AI adoption. Emphasizing India's leadership role, he warned of AI risks like biases and unexplainable decisions. Nambiar urged a shift from theoretical frameworks to practical governance for responsible AI implementation.

Updated: 22-01-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:34 IST
At the Responsible Intelligence Confluence in the national capital, Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar spotlighted trust as the pivotal factor for Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption. He claimed that India stands in a prime position to lead this global shift towards a responsible and transparent tech landscape.

Nambiar noted that AI discussions have moved beyond 'innovation and scale' to confront issues of 'responsibility and trust.' Highlighting the unprecedented capabilities of AI, he raised concerns about who would bear responsibility for system failures. Trust, he emphasized, should be 'engineered by design' through deliberate frameworks.

While acknowledging AI's benefits, Nambiar warned of its risks, including biases and systemic errors. He urged the industry to advance from 'intent to impact,' advocating for early investments in explainability and governance to secure a responsible AI future. He envisions India not just building AI, but leading with globally relevant and trusted technology.

