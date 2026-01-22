GM Shifts Buick Envision Production to Boost U.S. Manufacturing

General Motors has announced a significant move to shift production of its Buick Envision SUV from China to the United States. The automaker's decision comes in the aftermath of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, aiming to bolster U.S. manufacturing efforts.

The Buick Envision, a midsize SUV, has been imported from China to the U.S. for almost a decade. However, the production of its next-generation model will occur at GM's assembly plant near Kansas City beginning in 2028. This strategic shift underscores GM's commitment to strengthening its manufacturing presence domestically.

In a statement to Reuters, General Motors emphasized that this relocation supports U.S. jobs and enhances the company's domestic manufacturing footprint. This development is part of a broader trend among automakers to reconsider overseas production in favor of expanding U.S.-based operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)