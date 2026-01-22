Left Menu

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Takes Action Against Recruitment Exam Scams

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma addressed irregularities in recruitment exams from 2019. He assured that those involved would face consequences and highlighted ongoing investigations. Sharma criticized Congress for past scams, announced new laws, and emphasized the seriousness of accountability regardless of rank.

Updated: 22-01-2026 19:35 IST
  India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has firmly addressed allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted in 2019, underscoring that all involved will face appropriate action. The Chief Minister's comments came during the Gram Utthan Shivirs inauguration, reflecting substantial progress in the investigation under the previous Congress administration.

Sharma criticized Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, highlighting the former chief minister's alleged involvement, including the scrutiny of Gehlot's personal security officer. The Chief Minister also accused Congress of spreading falsehoods on issues like voter list revisions and paper leaks, contrasting it with a cleaner track record under the BJP-led government.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced a new law to address disturbances causing migration from certain localities, blaming Congress for political opposition. Sharma promised a thorough investigation into all alleged scams from the prior government, vowing justice for the youth adversely affected by these corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

