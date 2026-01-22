Massive Cocaine Bust at Kempegowda International Airport

Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have arrested a passenger traveling from Brazil's Sao Paulo for smuggling cocaine.

The suspect was detained on January 21 at terminal 2 with 7.72 kg of cocaine, worth an estimated Rs 38.60 crore.

The individual is being held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as officials continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)