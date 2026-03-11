Karnataka's Plea Ignored as Madurai Airport Gets International Status

Karnataka is expressing disappointment over the recent decision by the central government to grant international status to Madurai Airport, while similar requests for Hubballi and Belagavi airports remain unaddressed. Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil has highlighted this as discriminatory.

Patil suggests the decision could be politically motivated, given the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. He questions the fairness and underlying intentions, urging a reevaluation to benefit Karnataka's regional development.

The minister is calling on local representatives to advocate for the upgrade of at least one of the Karnataka airports. The request aims to ensure equal development opportunities across regions.