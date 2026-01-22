Left Menu

Operation Guyana Shield: International Crackdown on Amazon's Illegal Gold Mining

Authorities from Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, and Suriname conducted a first-ever joint operation targeting illegal gold mining in the Amazon. Supported by Interpol and other organizations, the operation resulted in nearly 200 arrests and the seizure of gold, mercury, firearms, and cash, highlighting the environmental and social impacts of illegal mining.

Operation Guyana Shield: International Crackdown on Amazon's Illegal Gold Mining
In a landmark initiative, law enforcement agencies from Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, and Suriname have united to combat illegal gold mining in the Amazon. This collaborative operation, dubbed Operation Guyana Shield, signals a potent shift in policing capabilities in the region.

Backed by Interpol, the European Union, and Dutch police, authorities arrested nearly 200 individuals. The crackdown revealed alarming links between illegal mining and organized crime, alongside the confiscation of unprocessed gold, mercury, firearms, and substantial cash reserves. The operation uncovered the extent of environmental damage caused by these illegal activities, such as deforestation and mercury contamination.

This multinational effort serves as a crucial step in protecting indigenous lands and communities from the environmental and social harm brought about by illicit mining. The operation's success underscores the necessity of international cooperation in tackling cross-border criminal enterprises threatening the Amazon rainforest and its people.

