Left Menu

SailGP Sets Sail for Brazil: Rio Gears Up for High-Speed Maritime Spectacle

Rio de Janeiro will host SailGP's debut in Brazil with an event on April 11–12 after last year's cancellation. The competition will occur in Guanabara Bay and is expected to attract large crowds. SailGP features elite global sailors and high-speed races in F50 catamarans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:52 IST
SailGP Sets Sail for Brazil: Rio Gears Up for High-Speed Maritime Spectacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rio de Janeiro is preparing to host the eagerly anticipated debut of SailGP in Brazil this coming April. The event, initially set for last year, was postponed due to equipment issues. This unique spectacle promises to draw tens of thousands to the city's iconic beaches.

The decision to cancel last year's Rio event came after select wingsails in the F50 fleet were found defective, leading to the collapse of the Australian boat's wing in San Francisco. This delayed the Brazilian race, now scheduled to unfold in Guanabara Bay on April 11–12.

With the Sugarloaf Mountain as a scenic backdrop, the event's organizers aim to fill 5,000 grandstand seats and lure even larger crowds to the beaches. The Brazilian team, led by Olympian Martine Grael, looks to shine in this globally renowned maritime contest known for its high-speed F50 races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026