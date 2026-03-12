SailGP Sets Sail for Brazil: Rio Gears Up for High-Speed Maritime Spectacle

Rio de Janeiro is preparing to host the eagerly anticipated debut of SailGP in Brazil this coming April. The event, initially set for last year, was postponed due to equipment issues. This unique spectacle promises to draw tens of thousands to the city's iconic beaches.

The decision to cancel last year's Rio event came after select wingsails in the F50 fleet were found defective, leading to the collapse of the Australian boat's wing in San Francisco. This delayed the Brazilian race, now scheduled to unfold in Guanabara Bay on April 11–12.

With the Sugarloaf Mountain as a scenic backdrop, the event's organizers aim to fill 5,000 grandstand seats and lure even larger crowds to the beaches. The Brazilian team, led by Olympian Martine Grael, looks to shine in this globally renowned maritime contest known for its high-speed F50 races.

(With inputs from agencies.)