Left Menu

Neck-and-Neck: Lula vs. Bolsonaro in Brazil's Election Race

A recent Quaest poll shows Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are neck-and-neck at 41% each in a potential second-round presidential matchup. The poll, closely monitored by markets since Jair Bolsonaro's endorsement of his son Flavio, surveyed 2004 people with a two-point margin of error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:34 IST
Neck-and-Neck: Lula vs. Bolsonaro in Brazil's Election Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Brazilian presidential election promises a tight race, as a new Quaest poll reveals President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are tied with 41% support each in a potential second-round scenario.

Market interest in these polls has soared since former President Jair Bolsonaro threw his weight behind son Flavio. Earlier surveys from AtlasIntel/Bloomberg and Datafolha also showed narrowing gaps, with the senator's candidacy gaining momentum against the incumbent president.

Conducted by brokerage Genial, the Quaest survey interviewed 2004 people between March 6-9, presenting a two-point margin of error. In hypothetical first-round matchups, Lula leads with 36% to 39%, while Flavio captures 30% to 35% support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026