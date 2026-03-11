Neck-and-Neck: Lula vs. Bolsonaro in Brazil's Election Race

The Brazilian presidential election promises a tight race, as a new Quaest poll reveals President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are tied with 41% support each in a potential second-round scenario.

Market interest in these polls has soared since former President Jair Bolsonaro threw his weight behind son Flavio. Earlier surveys from AtlasIntel/Bloomberg and Datafolha also showed narrowing gaps, with the senator's candidacy gaining momentum against the incumbent president.

Conducted by brokerage Genial, the Quaest survey interviewed 2004 people between March 6-9, presenting a two-point margin of error. In hypothetical first-round matchups, Lula leads with 36% to 39%, while Flavio captures 30% to 35% support.

(With inputs from agencies.)