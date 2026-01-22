Rising Sino-Russian Collaboration: NATO's Strategic Challenge
NATO's top commander expressed concerns over increasing cooperation between China and Russia in maritime and air domains. The U.S. President discussed diplomatic resolutions regarding Greenland, while NATO seeks further direction on a possible agreement over the territory.
NATO's top commander, Alexus Grynkewich, expressed increasing concerns over enhanced cooperation between China and Russia. This partnership, seen in both maritime and aerial domains, includes joint patrols and long-range bomber operations.
In parallel, U.S. President Donald Trump surprisingly softened his stance on imposing tariffs concerning Greenland, hinting at a diplomatic solution.
Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone stated that NATO awaits further directions regarding a potential agreement affecting Greenland's territorial status.
