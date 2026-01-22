Rising Sino-Russian Collaboration: NATO's Strategic Challenge

NATO's top commander, Alexus Grynkewich, expressed increasing concerns over enhanced cooperation between China and Russia. This partnership, seen in both maritime and aerial domains, includes joint patrols and long-range bomber operations.

In parallel, U.S. President Donald Trump surprisingly softened his stance on imposing tariffs concerning Greenland, hinting at a diplomatic solution.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone stated that NATO awaits further directions regarding a potential agreement affecting Greenland's territorial status.

(With inputs from agencies.)