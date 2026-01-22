Heist at the Holy Bath: Judge's Gold Chain Stolen at Magh Mela
A senior civil judge, Diksha Taneja, was allegedly robbed of her gold chain and locket while attending the Magh Mela festival for Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj. The theft reportedly occurred when she was pushed by women in a crowd. Police are investigating using CCTV footage.
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident of theft during the revered Magh Mela festival in Prayagraj, a senior civil judge's gold chain and locket were reportedly stolen. The victim, identified as Diksha Taneja from Datia, Madhya Pradesh, experienced the misfortune while attending the sacred Mauni Amavasya ritual bath on January 18.
Taneja reported the theft after realizing that two to three women in the bustling crowd had suspiciously pushed her. It was then that she discovered her valuable ornaments missing from her neck, along with a minor cut mark. The gold chain weighed 20 grams, and the locket five grams.
Local authorities have registered an FIR against the unknown female suspects under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are underway, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage for clues leading to the offenders.
