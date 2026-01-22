Left Menu

Apple Challenges India's CCI Penalty Regime in High Court

Apple Inc is contesting an alleged unconstitutional penalty regime by India's Competition Commission, relating to anti-competitive practices on its app store. The US company's litigation challenges amendments that permit fines based on a global turnover, potentially exposing Apple to penalties of up to USD 38 billion.

Updated: 22-01-2026 18:44 IST
  • India

Apple Inc is actively challenging the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) penalty provisions, which the tech giant claims are unconstitutional. The dispute centers on allegations that Apple has abused its dominance by imposing anti-competitive practices on its app store.

The litigation argues against amendments to the Competition Act, 2002, which now allow CCI to calculate penalties based on a firm's global turnover. Apple asserts that this could expose it to penalties of approximately USD 38 billion, which it deems arbitrary and disproportionate.

In defense, Apple emphasizes its consistent cooperation with the CCI investigation and restates its commitment to fair competition. Apple's petition asserts that the amended law violates constitutional rights and urges the court to avoid retrospective penalty impositions on its global operations.

