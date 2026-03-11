UBS Seeks Judicial Protection Over New Holocaust Litigation

On Tuesday, UBS appealed to a U.S. judge for protection against new Holocaust-related lawsuits triggered by a probe into former Credit Suisse's World War II-era activities.

During a court session, UBS's legal representative, David Burns, argued for a 'clarifying order' ensuring a 1999 settlement, which involved a $1.25 billion payment to Nazi victims, covers all related claims. This request follows findings from a 2020 investigation revealing ties between Credit Suisse and Nazi-related accounts.

Meanwhile, Faith Gay, representing the Simon Wiesenthal Center, challenged UBS's stance, accusing the bank of overstepping legal bounds and stifling free speech concerning the settlement's validity. The Senate Judiciary Committee has also been informed of these investigations, linking numerous accounts to WWII-era Nazi entities.

