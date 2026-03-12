Markets Slide as Middle East Tensions Eclipse Inflation Data

In a tumultuous trading session, U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday despite a moderate inflation report. Investors were more concerned about escalating hostilities stemming from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which could impact global oil supply.

The trading day was characterized by volatility as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz intensified, with Iran targeting ships. However, OPEC sought to allay fears by confirming increased Saudi oil production, and the International Energy Agency released 400 million barrels from its reserves. The Dow Jones saw the sharpest decline, while tech stocks helped prop up the Nasdaq.

Inflation concerns loomed as crude prices surged, with potential impacts on consumer spending and economic stability. Market experts are seeking direction as the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting weighs job market signals against potential stagflation fears, with discussions around the 'transitory' nature of inflation set to resurface.

