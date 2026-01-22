India Unveils Military Quantum Mission to Power Next-Gen Warfare

In a significant move to future-proof India’s defence capabilities, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on 22 January 2026 released the Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework, a comprehensive roadmap for integrating quantum technologies into the Indian Armed Forces.

The policy framework lays out a clear vision and implementation strategy to embed the four pillars of quantum technology—Quantum Communication, Quantum Computing, Quantum Sensing & Metrology, and Quantum Materials and Devices—across the Tri-Services. The initiative is aimed at preparing India’s military for the future battlefield and securing technological dominance in an era of rapidly evolving warfare.

Aligning Defence with India’s National Quantum Mission

The document aligns closely with the National Quantum Mission, recognising the Armed Forces as a critical stakeholder in the country’s broader quantum ambitions. It defines the pathway to achieve synergy in the adoption of quantum technologies while outlining an indicative roadmap and policy architecture for their phased implementation within defence.

Officials said the framework will serve as the foundational document for the systematic incorporation of cutting-edge quantum capabilities into the Army, Navy and Air Force through coordinated and joint efforts.

Civil-Military Fusion and Jointness at the Core

From a defence perspective, the policy underscores the growing importance of quantum technologies in areas such as secure communications, high-precision sensing, advanced computing, and next-generation materials. It highlights key milestones and goals to be achieved through civil-military fusion, supported by dedicated governance mechanisms drawing expertise from multiple government sectors.

A strong emphasis has been placed on jointness and integration, with the framework stressing that technological supremacy in future conflicts will depend on seamless coordination across services rather than siloed adoption.

Top Military Leadership in Attendance

The release of the policy framework was attended by India’s top military leadership, including:

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh

Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

The presence of all service chiefs signalled the strategic importance of quantum technologies in India’s defence planning and the commitment to a unified, tri-service approach.

With the Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework now in place, India has taken a decisive step towards embedding quantum technologies into its defence ecosystem, positioning the Armed Forces to operate with enhanced security, precision, and strategic advantage in the battlespaces of the future.