Delhi High Court Chronicles: Key Rulings and Legal Insights

The Delhi High Court released several significant rulings, covering topics from consensual relationships and Apple's anti-trust issues to IndiGo's compensation obligations and disability pensions for hypertension. The court also upheld a father's life sentence for the rape of his minor daughter, emphasizing his duty to protect her.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court addressed crucial legal matters, emphasizing the need for educated adults to discern the implications of failed consensual relationships, stating that such relationships shouldn't be criminalized.

In a dispute with tech giant Apple over an anti-trust probe, the court heard Apple's argument against being subjected to penalties based on global turnover for alleged anti-competitive practices.

Further, IndiGo was asked to report on compensations for stranded passengers due to a mass flight cancellation, and the court conceded that labeling hypertension as a lifestyle issue isn't sufficient to deny a disability pension to an IAF veteran. Lastly, the court upheld a life sentence for a father who raped his daughter, citing the critical paternal duty of protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

