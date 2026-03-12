Tragedy Strikes: IAF Officer's Sudden Demise

Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, an officer with the Indian Air Force, was found dead by suicide at his home in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The tragic discovery was made by his domestic help on Wednesday morning. Yadav was 39 years old and actively engaged in anti-Naxal operations.

The officer's two young children were in another room at the time of the incident. His wife, a former IAF officer now working in the IT sector in Bengaluru, married Yadav in 2014 following a love story. The relationship reportedly faced frequent disputes, which might have influenced the tragic outcome.

Authorities are investigating further to understand the circumstances surrounding Yadav's death, as no suicide note was found at the scene. The police official stated that personal issues might have played a role in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)