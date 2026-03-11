Tragic End: IAF Officer's Untimely Demise
An Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander, Vipul Yadav, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Chhattisgarh. The officer was involved in anti-Naxal operations. Personal disputes with his wife may have led to his death. Authorities have launched an investigation as no suicide note was found.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident has struck the Indian Air Force as Wing Commander Vipul Yadav was found dead at his Chhattisgarh residence.
Authorities reported that Yadav, aged 39, was actively involved in anti-Naxal operations. His domestic help discovered the body hanging from a ceiling fan, sparking an immediate investigation.
Personal issues, including frequent disputes with his wife, may have contributed to this unfortunate outcome. Despite the absence of a suicide note, police are thoroughly probing the circumstances surrounding his death.
(With inputs from agencies.)