Tragic End: IAF Officer's Untimely Demise

A tragic incident has struck the Indian Air Force as Wing Commander Vipul Yadav was found dead at his Chhattisgarh residence.

Authorities reported that Yadav, aged 39, was actively involved in anti-Naxal operations. His domestic help discovered the body hanging from a ceiling fan, sparking an immediate investigation.

Personal issues, including frequent disputes with his wife, may have contributed to this unfortunate outcome. Despite the absence of a suicide note, police are thoroughly probing the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)