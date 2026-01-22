India Demands Accountability after Embassy Vandalism in Croatia

India on Thursday issued a strong condemnation following an incident where its embassy in Croatia was trespassed and vandalized by Khalistani elements. This unsettling occurrence comes mere days before the India-EU summit set to take place in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed its concerns to Croatian authorities both in New Delhi and Zagreb, demanding accountability for the culprits involved in the reprehensible act.

Citing the Vienna Convention, which mandates the protection of diplomatic premises, the MEA emphasized the seriousness of the breach and urged vigilance among law enforcement agencies worldwide against such transgressions.

