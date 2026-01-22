Left Menu

India Demands Accountability after Embassy Vandalism in Croatia

India has condemned the trespassing and vandalization at its embassy in Croatia by Khalistani elements. The Indian government has urged Croatian authorities to take action against those responsible. The incident occurred just days before the India-EU summit in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:41 IST
India Demands Accountability after Embassy Vandalism in Croatia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday issued a strong condemnation following an incident where its embassy in Croatia was trespassed and vandalized by Khalistani elements. This unsettling occurrence comes mere days before the India-EU summit set to take place in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed its concerns to Croatian authorities both in New Delhi and Zagreb, demanding accountability for the culprits involved in the reprehensible act.

Citing the Vienna Convention, which mandates the protection of diplomatic premises, the MEA emphasized the seriousness of the breach and urged vigilance among law enforcement agencies worldwide against such transgressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026