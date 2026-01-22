India Demands Accountability after Embassy Vandalism in Croatia
India has condemned the trespassing and vandalization at its embassy in Croatia by Khalistani elements. The Indian government has urged Croatian authorities to take action against those responsible. The incident occurred just days before the India-EU summit in New Delhi.
India on Thursday issued a strong condemnation following an incident where its embassy in Croatia was trespassed and vandalized by Khalistani elements. This unsettling occurrence comes mere days before the India-EU summit set to take place in New Delhi.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed its concerns to Croatian authorities both in New Delhi and Zagreb, demanding accountability for the culprits involved in the reprehensible act.
Citing the Vienna Convention, which mandates the protection of diplomatic premises, the MEA emphasized the seriousness of the breach and urged vigilance among law enforcement agencies worldwide against such transgressions.
