Tragic Love: Couple Found Hanging in Devaran Village
The bodies of a young couple in a relationship were discovered hanging from a tree in Devaran village. They had been missing for three days. Police suspect suicide but are investigating further. Identified as Jaipal, 21, and a 17-year-old girl, the case remains under scrutiny.
In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in Devaran village, located in the Ban area, on Thursday. The couple had been missing for the past three days, according to local police.
The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Jaipal and a 17-year-old girl, were reportedly in a relationship, leading authorities to preliminarily suspect a joint suicide. However, investigations are still underway to explore all possible angles.
The grim discovery was made after the girl's family filed a missing persons report. Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh stated that the bodies have been retrieved for post-mortem examination as inquiries continue into this heart-wrenching case.
