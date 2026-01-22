Kejriwal Acquitted: Delhi Court Upholds Fundamental Rights

In a significant legal development, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been acquitted in two cases concerning his non-compliance with Enforcement Directorate summons related to the excise policy investigation.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal underscored the importance of personal liberty, asserting that email summonses were not legally tenable. The court criticized the Enforcement Directorate for not adhering to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in serving summons.

The judgment reaffirms that every individual, including public representatives, enjoys constitutional rights which can only be restricted by due legal procedure. The court's decision highlights the critical importance of upholding the rule of law and procedural compliance in investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)