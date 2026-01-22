Left Menu

Security Concerns for Retired Judges: Allahabad High Court Steps In

The Allahabad High Court has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to present any security rules for retired high court judges. The concern was raised by the Association of Retired Supreme Court and HC Judges, emphasizing the need for safety measures to protect retired judges and their families.

Updated: 22-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:04 IST
Security Concerns for Retired Judges: Allahabad High Court Steps In
The Allahabad High Court has demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to reveal any existing security protocols for retired high court judges. This directive surfaced during a hearing in response to a plea from the Association of Retired Supreme Court and HC Judges.

Advocates for the association emphasized the critical necessity of safeguarding retired judges and their families. They underscored that individuals who have held constitutional positions deserve minimal but essential protection even after they leave office.

The court instructed the learned Additional Advocate General to provide an affidavit detailing the security measures, if any. The court has scheduled the subsequent hearing for February 9, urging the authorities to present the required information by then.

