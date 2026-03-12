Rising Tides: DP World Ports Adapt to Iran Conflict

Global ports operator DP World anticipates increased traffic at its Red Sea terminals as the conflict involving Iran approaches its second week. The Strait of Hormuz is currently closed, and the rising tensions have led to a halt in tanker movements towards Gulf ports, according to CEO Yuvraj Narayan.

The conflict, a result of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, has severely impacted both energy and transport sectors. Despite Jebel Ali in Dubai remaining fully operational, inbound traffic has decreased. East of the Hormuz, port operations continue, but UAE ports outside the strait have limited capacity to compensate.

DP World predicts logistical challenges, with increased volumes expected at Red Sea ports such as Jeddah and Sokhna. Security concerns persist; a container vessel was recently hit by projectile fragments near Hormuz. DP World is implementing rerouting and mitigation strategies to ensure supply chain stability.

