Swami Avimukteshwaranand Seeks Cow Protection Proposal from SP Chief
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to submit a formal proposal on cow protection, questioning the party's commitment. He expressed concerns about lack of communication from the state government and absence of an inquiry into alleged police violence against young Vedic students during the Magh Mela.
Lucknow
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has called on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for a formal proposal on cow protection before evaluating the party's commitment to the issue.
Post-meeting, Avimukteshwaranand criticized the lack of dialogue from Uttar Pradesh's government representatives and questioned the sincerity of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's gestures towards young Vedic students.
The seer also raised concerns over the absent inquiry into alleged police violence at the Magh Mela, urging real action over symbolic gestures.
