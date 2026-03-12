Left Menu

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Seeks Cow Protection Proposal from SP Chief

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to submit a formal proposal on cow protection, questioning the party's commitment. He expressed concerns about lack of communication from the state government and absence of an inquiry into alleged police violence against young Vedic students during the Magh Mela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:35 IST
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Seeks Cow Protection Proposal from SP Chief
Swami Avimukteshwaranand
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has called on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for a formal proposal on cow protection before evaluating the party's commitment to the issue.

Post-meeting, Avimukteshwaranand criticized the lack of dialogue from Uttar Pradesh's government representatives and questioned the sincerity of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's gestures towards young Vedic students.

The seer also raised concerns over the absent inquiry into alleged police violence at the Magh Mela, urging real action over symbolic gestures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026