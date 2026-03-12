Swami Avimukteshwaranand Seeks Cow Protection Proposal from SP Chief

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has called on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for a formal proposal on cow protection before evaluating the party's commitment to the issue.

Post-meeting, Avimukteshwaranand criticized the lack of dialogue from Uttar Pradesh's government representatives and questioned the sincerity of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's gestures towards young Vedic students.

The seer also raised concerns over the absent inquiry into alleged police violence at the Magh Mela, urging real action over symbolic gestures.

