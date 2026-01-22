Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Triumph in Modern Warfare

Operation Sindoor, a meticulously coordinated military response, demonstrated India's evolving strategic capabilities under the leadership of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi. The operation, which took place in May last year, was a direct retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, aiming to neutralize terrorist threats and reaffirm India's security stance.

The operation entailed a comprehensive three-dimensional strategy, involving tactical planning in military, information, and economic domains. Gen Dwivedi emphasized the joint capabilities of India's forces and the increased agility in decision-making, which took adversaries by surprise during the execution of the mission.

Post-operation analysis recognized Operation Sindoor as a significant milestone in modern warfare. It marked India's advancement towards an integrated response system, supported by synchronized efforts of the academic, industrial, and military sectors to ensure national security in a swiftly changing global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)