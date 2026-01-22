Transatlantic Tensions: EU-US Relations Strained

The relationship between the United States and the European Union has recently faced significant strain, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The comments come ahead of an emergency council of the bloc's leaders scheduled for Thursday.

Kallas expressed concerns that disagreements between Europe and America could inadvertently benefit geopolitical adversaries, who are observing the discord with interest.

The upcoming meeting aims to address and possibly alleviate the tensions that have emerged between these traditionally strong allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)