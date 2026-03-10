Left Menu

Nations Deploy Naval Might in Eastern Mediterranean Amid Iran Tensions

Western countries have increased their military presence in the eastern Mediterranean following an Iranian drone attack on Cyprus. The U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Turkey have sent various naval and air assets to secure the area and protect NATO interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:47 IST
Nations Deploy Naval Might in Eastern Mediterranean Amid Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

ATHENS, March 10 - Amid rising tensions with Iran, Western nations have reinforced their military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, emphasizing the security of Cyprus after an Iranian-made drone struck a British base there on March 2.

The United States has positioned its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, along with accompanying missile-equipped ships in the area. Britain has strengthened its air defenses by deploying Wildcat helicopters with counter-drone technology and stationed additional F-35B jets in Cyprus.

France has mobilized its flagship aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, and a dozen naval vessels. Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Turkey have also contributed various naval and air resources to this escalated military presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
3
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States
4
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026