Nations Deploy Naval Might in Eastern Mediterranean Amid Iran Tensions

ATHENS, March 10 - Amid rising tensions with Iran, Western nations have reinforced their military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, emphasizing the security of Cyprus after an Iranian-made drone struck a British base there on March 2.

The United States has positioned its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, along with accompanying missile-equipped ships in the area. Britain has strengthened its air defenses by deploying Wildcat helicopters with counter-drone technology and stationed additional F-35B jets in Cyprus.

France has mobilized its flagship aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, and a dozen naval vessels. Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Turkey have also contributed various naval and air resources to this escalated military presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)