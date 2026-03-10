Nations Deploy Naval Might in Eastern Mediterranean Amid Iran Tensions
Western countries have increased their military presence in the eastern Mediterranean following an Iranian drone attack on Cyprus. The U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Turkey have sent various naval and air assets to secure the area and protect NATO interests.
ATHENS, March 10 - Amid rising tensions with Iran, Western nations have reinforced their military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, emphasizing the security of Cyprus after an Iranian-made drone struck a British base there on March 2.
The United States has positioned its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, along with accompanying missile-equipped ships in the area. Britain has strengthened its air defenses by deploying Wildcat helicopters with counter-drone technology and stationed additional F-35B jets in Cyprus.
France has mobilized its flagship aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, and a dozen naval vessels. Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Turkey have also contributed various naval and air resources to this escalated military presence.
