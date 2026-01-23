Fiscal Showdown: House Approves Homeland Security Funding Amid ICE Controversy

The House of Representatives passed a contentious fiscal 2026 funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, amidst strong Democratic opposition. The bill, which faced criticism over President Trump's deployment of federal agents to manage immigration, was approved by a margin of 220-207 votes.

This legislation, part of a wider package necessary to prevent a government shutdown by January 30, includes a $64.4 billion allocation for DHS, FEMA, and the Coast Guard until the end of the fiscal year on September 30. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

While some Democrats reluctantly supported the package, they criticized ICE's operational methods. Despite these criticisms, bipartisan support was achieved, showcasing Congress's effort to regain fiscal control from the administration. The impending elections add pressure as both parties maneuver for power to influence immigration policy.

