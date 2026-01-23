Left Menu

Fiscal Showdown: House Approves Homeland Security Funding Amid ICE Controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the 2026 fiscal funding for the Department of Homeland Security despite objections from Democrats over the agency's immigration enforcement methods. The bill, passed with a narrow majority, is part of a larger package of spending bills Congress must approve by January 30 to avoid a federal shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 03:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 03:25 IST
Fiscal Showdown: House Approves Homeland Security Funding Amid ICE Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The House of Representatives passed a contentious fiscal 2026 funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, amidst strong Democratic opposition. The bill, which faced criticism over President Trump's deployment of federal agents to manage immigration, was approved by a margin of 220-207 votes.

This legislation, part of a wider package necessary to prevent a government shutdown by January 30, includes a $64.4 billion allocation for DHS, FEMA, and the Coast Guard until the end of the fiscal year on September 30. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

While some Democrats reluctantly supported the package, they criticized ICE's operational methods. Despite these criticisms, bipartisan support was achieved, showcasing Congress's effort to regain fiscal control from the administration. The impending elections add pressure as both parties maneuver for power to influence immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

 Global
2
Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

 Russia
3
EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

 Belgium
4
Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026