Left Menu

Chinese Coast Guard Rescues Crew from Capsized Ship

The Chinese Coast Guard deployed two vessels to aid 21 Philippine crew members aboard a foreign cargo ship which capsized near the Scarborough Shoal. Thirteen crew members have been rescued while efforts to save the remaining individuals continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-01-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 08:46 IST
Chinese Coast Guard Rescues Crew from Capsized Ship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Coast Guard announced on Friday that it dispatched two vessels to rescue 21 Filipino crew members from a foreign cargo ship. The ship had capsized in the waters near the Scarborough Shoal.

According to the Coast Guard statement, 13 crew members have already been rescued. Search and rescue operations are actively ongoing to ensure the safety of the remaining people.

The incident highlights the critical role of coordinated maritime efforts in ensuring the safety of seafarers in international waters, especially in geopolitically sensitive areas like the Scarborough Shoal.

TRENDING

1
Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

 India
2
Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

 Global
3
The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

 Australia
4
South Korea Cracks Down on International Scam Network

South Korea Cracks Down on International Scam Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026