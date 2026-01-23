Chinese Coast Guard Rescues Crew from Capsized Ship

The Chinese Coast Guard announced on Friday that it dispatched two vessels to rescue 21 Filipino crew members from a foreign cargo ship. The ship had capsized in the waters near the Scarborough Shoal.

According to the Coast Guard statement, 13 crew members have already been rescued. Search and rescue operations are actively ongoing to ensure the safety of the remaining people.

The incident highlights the critical role of coordinated maritime efforts in ensuring the safety of seafarers in international waters, especially in geopolitically sensitive areas like the Scarborough Shoal.