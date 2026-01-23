Modi's Call to End 'Corrupt' DMK Reign in Tamil Nadu: A New Dawn with NDA?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of Tamil Nadu to bid farewell to the 'corrupt' DMK government in the upcoming state Assembly election. Modi commended the NDA's governance and regional commitment, hoping to resonate with voters as the NDA kicks off their campaign in Maduranthakam.
Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, has called for a change in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, asserting that the state's residents are ready to dismiss the 'corrupt' DMK government in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
Speaking ahead of his visit to Maduranthakam, where he will inaugurate the NDA's election campaign, Modi highlighted the alliance's governance credentials and commitment to regional needs as pivotal factors resonating with voters.
The campaign event, which will feature notable figures like AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, marks the NDA's entry into the election fray, aiming to dethrone the ruling DMK and establish a governance model promising prosperity and opportunity for all.
