Left Menu

Modi's Call to End 'Corrupt' DMK Reign in Tamil Nadu: A New Dawn with NDA?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of Tamil Nadu to bid farewell to the 'corrupt' DMK government in the upcoming state Assembly election. Modi commended the NDA's governance and regional commitment, hoping to resonate with voters as the NDA kicks off their campaign in Maduranthakam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:29 IST
Modi's Call to End 'Corrupt' DMK Reign in Tamil Nadu: A New Dawn with NDA?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, has called for a change in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, asserting that the state's residents are ready to dismiss the 'corrupt' DMK government in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Maduranthakam, where he will inaugurate the NDA's election campaign, Modi highlighted the alliance's governance credentials and commitment to regional needs as pivotal factors resonating with voters.

The campaign event, which will feature notable figures like AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, marks the NDA's entry into the election fray, aiming to dethrone the ruling DMK and establish a governance model promising prosperity and opportunity for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Kerala: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Ke...

 India
2
Thrilling Showdowns Define Sixth Day at the Australian Open

Thrilling Showdowns Define Sixth Day at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Startup Shield: Navigating Risks in India's Booming Startup Ecosystem

Startup Shield: Navigating Risks in India's Booming Startup Ecosystem

 India
4
Global Insights: SRM University Faculty Advance AI Integration at CMU

Global Insights: SRM University Faculty Advance AI Integration at CMU

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026