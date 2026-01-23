Left Menu

Modi Kicks Off NDA's Dynamic Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the NDA's election campaign in Tamil Nadu with a rally in Maduranthakam. Joined by NDA leaders, including AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami, the event aims to challenge the current DMK government. Security is heightened, with arrangements for Modi's arrival via helicopter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the NDA's campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election at a major rally in Maduranthakam on Friday.

Significant figures from the NDA, notably AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, will join Modi in laying the groundwork for a fervent campaign against the ruling DMK.

According to BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal, this event not only signifies the start of the NDA's campaign but also their commitment to improving governance and bringing prosperity to the region. Security measures are intensified in Maduranthakam, with a helicopter landing area prepared in neighboring Chengalpattu for Modi's arrival.

